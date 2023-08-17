San Jose officer remains hospitalized in critical condition after shot during ambush

A San Jose police officer remains hospitalized Thursday after being shot while responding to a disturbance call.

According to San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata, the officer sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body, areas not covered by her bulletproof vest. The officer's name has not yet been released.

Mata indicated that the officer is in critical condition at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center but is stable.

Authorities identified the suspect as Gabriel Mario Carreras, 44. He allegedly shot the officer as she and her partner were responding to a family disturbance call at his residence, near Auzerais Avenue and Race Street. The suspect's wife had placed the call, reporting that her husband was drunk and attempted to attack her.

"Shortly after arrival, officers made contact at the residence and immediately began taking fire from the suspect," a police spokesperson said.

Mata noted that the suspect opened fire on the officers, hitting the female officer. Her partner managed to pull her from the line of fire. Neither of the officers discharged their weapons.

Carreras was on felony probation and should have not been in possession of a gun, according to the police chief.

Assemblyman Evan Low (D - Silicon Valley) confirmed that it was his brother who pulled the wounded officer to safety. He shared that his brother, Officer Ryan Low, shared that his brother acted without hesitation.

"Today, my brother and his partner were ambushed on duty by a gunman and his partner was shot. Please send your encouragement to the officer who remains in the hospital and to my brother who is my hero. Yes, my support for law enforcement is deeply personal, but they should also have your support. They risk this for all of us," he wrote on social media.

Mata commended the actions of his officers, and emphasized that Officer Low's quick response contributed to both him and his partner surviving the ambush.

The wounded officer, a ten-year veteran of the force, is the first female SJPD officer to be shot in the line of duty. She becomes the second officer to be shot in the line of duty this year in the city. Officer Ryan Low has six years of service with the police department.