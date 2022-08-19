San Jose police arrest 2 teens after Safeway employee shot to death

San Jose police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a Safeway employee.

Tevita Tuakalau, 18, of Utah and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were taken into custody following the June 5 death of Manuel Huizar Cornejo, killed in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue, which is in the Willow Glen neighborhood.

Tuakalau was taken into custody on Aug. 11 in Salt Lake City and is in custody there awaiting extradition, where he will face homicide charges, police said.

Parrilla was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police provided no evidence linking the men to the homicide or official motive, though sources said it was likely linked to a robbery gone bad.

Sources with knowledge of the crime told KTVU at the time that one of the suspects was in the alcohol section stealing liquor.

The suspect got into a fight with Cornejo, and shot him.

A Safeway worker who didn't want to be identified knew Cornejo and described him as a "lovely" young man, who worked the night crew.

A Safeway employee says workers are told not to confront thieves, a common practice in the retail industry.

Cornejo was San Jose's 14th homicide of 2022.

KTVU reporter Greg Liggins contributed to this report.