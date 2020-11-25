San Jose police chief to give update on church stabbing

article

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia plans to hold a news briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on the deadly church stabbing over the weekend.

Several people who work closely with the shelter have identified the suspect as a shelter guest who KTVU interviewed earlier this month. KTVU is not identifying him until he’s been formally charged. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Two people died and three were injured on Sunday at Grace Baptist Church. The church was not in service at the time; it also serves as a homeless shelter.

One of the victims is San Jose city worker and church volunteer, Nguyen Pham, who is recovering at the hospital with serious injuries. Pham worked in the city's Office of Economic Development.

Homeless advocates and friends of Pham hope the tragedy doesn't deter people from helping the homeless but serves as a call to action to do more.

Now, a person who spent most of his time helping others, the community is trying to help him. A GoFundMe set up to help pay for Pham’s medical bills. If you’d like to help, click here.

KTVU's Azenith Smith contributed to this report.