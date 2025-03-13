The Brief Advocates say police went too far in the altercation caught on video. San Jose's mayor and police say the incident is under review. Officials say the suspect, identified as a homeless man, bit officers and is now in custody.



A homeless man accused of masturbating outside a San Jose resident's home this week encountered police after a 911 call by a neighbor. Videos of the incident show in part how the police responded. One video shows at least one officer repeatedly punching the man while being held down by several officers. Officials say the incident is under review.

The NAACP has filed a formal complaint against the San Jose Police Department in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday. They say the police department violated its own policies.

Police say the homeless man bit one of the officers as they were detaining him. Officers can be seen talking about the bite in video shared of the incident.

Police said they responded to Fruitvale and Leigh avenues at around 8 p.m. for an indecent exposure report. The 911 caller told police they saw the same man masturbating outside one day earlier.

Police said when they arrived, the suspect ran from officers and actively resisted.

The suspect was arrested and is now in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail with minor injuries. He was booked for indecent exposure, resisting arrest, and battery of an officer.

Both SJPD and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the incident is under review to determine if officers acted within the law and department policy.

The San Jose Police Officers Association told KTVU they would put out a statement on this incident.

The videos

The most violent video comes from Dominic C., who did not want to give his full last name. An officer can be seen punching the homeless man five times while he is pinned to the ground.

Video from Jennette Holzworth begins with her telling police, "You're on his back," as a least four officers are surrounding the man who appears to be face down. At least one officer is kneeling on the suspect.

"I understand. You guys deserve to be safe," Holzworth can be heard telling police. An officer can be seen telling her she has the right to film and ask questions, but he instructs her to back up.

Moments where the suspect's clothing has to be cut open because it is covering his head and obscuring his face are captured on the video. When an officer asks, "Oscar, are you gonna be chill with us?" Oscar is seen being compliant and says, "Yes" while he is face down with his arms behind his back.

Meanwhile, officers instruct Holzworth to back up. Holzworth tells officers that she owns the yard she is standing in front of.

Holzworth continues to interact with police on the video and says she knows the suspect is unhoused and mentally ill, but has never felt threatened by him.

An officer threatens to arrest Holzworth if she doesn't keep her distance. He explains that someone else called the police and that they felt threatened by the suspect.

"I understand, but that doesn't involve beating the shit out of him," Holzworth tells the officer.

Holzworth's video also shows the officers talking among themselves.

"Human bites get infected more than dog bites, animal bites…they're disgusting."

Another voice can be heard saying how the suspect "probably brushes his teeth." Laughter among the officers can be heard. By this point, there is a large police presence at the scene.

NAACP complaint

The San Jose Silicon Valley Chapter of the NAACP called the video footage "disturbing" and "dehumanizing."

In their complaint, they identify the homeless man as Oscar. They say police attacked "Oscar's dignity, mental illness, and status as unhoused."

They also said they received several complaints over this incident, including concerns about racial bias.

"The San Jose Police Department has a troubling history of disproportionately using force against Black and Brown populations," their complaint read in part.

"The excessive force used while multiple officers restrained Oscar, whose ability to resist was obstructed by his clothing, underscores the disparity of force applied by the officers present," NAACP said in their statement.

They said officers continued to use force while Oscar was handcuffed and restrained.

Mayor's reaction

On Thursday, Mayor Mahan commented on the video. "Use of force, even when justified, is hard to watch," he said. The mayor said the police department investigates all use of force cases to ensure officers are following the law. He said this incident is under review.

"I have also been in touch with our Independent Police Auditor to make sure his office is aware and engaged. But the truth is, the suspect should have been indoors and in care, not exposing himself in a neighborhood," said Mahan.

"This is yet another example of why I am calling on our County to expand treatment options for those living and dying on our streets," Mahan said.

The mayor said someone from the neighborhood called 911 because she was scared that a homeless man was allegedly masturbating outside her residence.

Mahan argued if the suspect was receiving the care he needed, the 911 call wouldn't have been made in the first place. He concluded his statement by calling San Jose one of the safest big cities in the country and thanked police for their work.

The city of San Jose just this week expanded a ban on sleeping on downtown sidewalks. Advocates have said criminalizing the homeless is not the right thing to do.