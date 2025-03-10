San Jose police investigating the city's 4th homicide of the year

article

A man who was shot in San Jose on Sunday night died in the hospital, police say.

The San Jose Police Department said on Monday that officers responded at around 8:45 p.m. to the 3500 block of Cas Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found evidence of a shooting but didn't find any victims.

A short time later, the victim, who was shot at least once, was taken to a local hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Police said the motive and circumstances of this shooting are being investigated.

No suspect information was provided by police. No arrests have been announced.

The identity of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

SJPD said this was the city's fourth homicide of 2025.