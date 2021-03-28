Expand / Collapse search

San Jose police investigating separate shooting and stabbing incidents

San Jose
Bay City News
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing Saturday night, each of which resulted in one victim with life-threatening injuries being transported to local hospitals. 

The first call was a 9:46 p.m. report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Cadillac Avenue. 

Next was a 10:41 p.m. report of a stabbing in the area of Union Street and South Almaden Avenue. A second person in this incident was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive the injuries.

Police tweeted a little before midnight that they are searching for the suspects and investigating the motives of each crime. 

More information will be provided as it becomes available.