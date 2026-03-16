San Jose police make arrest after post-Super Bowl mass shooting

The Brief San Jose police arrested Tyrone Asphy of Washington state for shooting six people at a post-Super Bowl party. Detectives found the gun used in the shooting at Asphy's house. The six people all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



San Jose police on Monday announced the arrest of a Washington state man following a post-Super Bowl gathering where six people were shot.

What we know:

Police took Tyrone Asphy, 46, into custody on March 11at his home in Federal Way, Washington. He was booked into King County Jail, where he is awaiting an extradition hearing and expected to be extradited back to Santa Clara County, police said.

Efforts to speak to him or determine if he had a lawyer were not immediately successful on Monday.

Tyrone Asphy of Washington state. Photo: SJPD

What they're saying:

"On a day that should have been a celebration, a dangerous suspect from out of state chose to bring violence into downtown San José and attempted to take multiple lives," Police Chief Paul Joseph said in a statement. "He fled back to his home state, but fleeing will not put distance between him and the consequences of his actions. Anyone who commits violence in this city should know that the San José Police Department is committed to protecting our community and will relentlessly pursue those responsible until they are held accountable."

The backstory:

The arrest follows from what occurred on Feb. 8 just before 11 p.m. in San Jose on Santa Clara and Market streets in San Pedro Square when a fight broke out between two groups, hours after the Super Bowl ended.

That's when a suspect – now identified as Asphy – pulled out a gun and shot six people, police said. Four of the people were taken to the hospital, one person drove themselves to the hospital and the sixth person was treated at the scene. None of the six had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The gunmen fled.

Police said their gang investigations detectives started piecing the shooting together and, using Automated License Plate Reader technology, identified the suspect's vehicle that was used to get away after the shooting.

That's how detectives were led to Asphy who was visiting the city of San José for Super Bowl but lives in the state of Washington, police said.

Police searched Asphy's home and said they found the gun used in the shooting there.

Police did not provide any motive for the shooting, other than the original fight between two groups.

Evidence in post-Super Bowl mass shooting. Photo: SJPD