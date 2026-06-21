San Jose police recover stolen statue of Vietnamese soldier

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Police in San Jose recovered a stolen statue on Sunday, according to the department.

At about 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen memorial statue from the Vietnamese Heritage Community Garden on Roberts Avenue.

The statue depicted a Vietnamese soldier standing beside an American soldier and was installed in 2024; the Vietnamese soldier appeared to have been ripped out of the installation.

Police said the statue was located and recovered but that the investigation is ongoing.

The statues were first erected to honor the Vietnamese community of San Jose, which has the largest population of Vietnamese residents outside of Vietnam, and to celebrate the connection between the two countries post-war.