San Jose police responding to reports of barricaded suspect
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SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Monday night were attempting to take a barricaded suspect into custody after responding to reports of a family disturbance.
The San Jose Police Department announced on X just before 6:40 p.m. that officers were in the 200 block of South 4th Street "investigating a family disturbance involving a weapon."
The department said several streets in the area were closed as authorities attempted to take the suspect into custody.
The public was advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. KTVU will provide updates as they become available.