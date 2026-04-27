San Jose police responding to reports of barricaded suspect

article

San Jose police on Monday night were attempting to take a barricaded suspect into custody after responding to reports of a family disturbance.

The San Jose Police Department announced on X just before 6:40 p.m. that officers were in the 200 block of South 4th Street "investigating a family disturbance involving a weapon."

The department said several streets in the area were closed as authorities attempted to take the suspect into custody.

The public was advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KTVU will provide updates as they become available.