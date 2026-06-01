San Jose police search for suspects in fatal drive-by shooting

The Brief One person was killed and two others were injured after one or more suspects opened fire on a black Porsche just after 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown San Jose. Following the gunfire, the victims' vehicle crashed into a high-rise apartment complex at First and East Reed streets. Police are searching for the suspects and investigating whether the attack, which marks San Jose's 10th homicide of 2026, was targeted or possibly stemmed from a road rage incident.



Police are searching for one or more suspects following a fatal weekend drive-by shooting in downtown San Jose that left one person dead and two others injured.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning when an unknown shooter or shooters opened fire on a black Porsche carrying three occupants.

What happened?

What we know:

According to the San Jose Police Department, the shooting took place just after 2 a.m. Sunday near First and East Reed streets. After the gunfire erupted, the victims' Porsche crashed into a nearby high-rise apartment complex.

By Monday afternoon, plywood covered the damaged windows of The Fay apartment complex as cleanup crews worked to clear debris from the surrounding sidewalks.

Police said on Monday there is currently no evidence that any of the occupants inside the Porsche returned fire.

"The car crash occurred subsequently after the shooting," said San Jose Police Department spokesperson Stacie Shih. "We are still trying to paint a picture of what led to the shooting, what led to the homicide, and our detectives are working around the clock to follow leads so we can quickly identify and apprehend the suspect."

Witnesses describe automatic gunfire

What they're saying:

Nearby residents reported hearing high-velocity gunfire echoing through the downtown neighborhood.

"Real fast, it happened real fast," said resident Jabari King, who was in his nearby apartment during the incident. "Sounded like fully automatic—like 10 to 12 shots. That’s what I heard, yeah."

Another resident, Neil Beck, said the sound of speeding vehicles immediately preceded the gunfire.

"Just heard a couple of cars like going fast," Beck said. "But I know the difference between fireworks and gunshots... I am thinking maybe someone had an accident or something, but that sounded like gunshots."

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Police probe motive

Dig deeper:

Authorities confirmed that the three victims do not reside in San Jose. Their names and hometowns are being withheld as the investigation continues.

Detectives hope that interviews with the two surviving victims will provide a motive or help clarify the circumstances leading up to the attack. Police are looking into whether the shooting stemmed from an earlier ‘road rage’ incident or if the victims were possibly specifically targeted.

Shih emphasized the danger the public faced during the shooting, noting it was fortunate no bystanders on the sidewalk or residents in nearby buildings were injured.

"I think in any situation where someone produces a firearm and is indiscriminately shooting in the public, that can create a dangerous situation for anyone involved," Shih said. "That is why we take these kinds of violent crimes seriously."

The fatal shooting marks San Jose’s 10th homicide of 2026.

The San Jose Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the shooting or potential suspects to contact homicide detectives. The phone number is 408-277-5283.