San Jose police: Woman dies after being ejected from car

San Jose police said a woman died Friday night after she was ejected from the car she was driving.

Officers said the single-car crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue.

The woman was driving a Mercedes SUV at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and collided with a vacant building, investigators said. The impact caused her to be ejected from the car.

She was declared dead at the scene, officials said. They did not give the victim's identity.

This was the city's 58th fatal collision, and the 60th traffic death of 2022.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact the San José Police Department.