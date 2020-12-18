Excitement builds as San Jose State Spartans head to Mountain West Conference

In a year where anything and everything has happened, add to the list San Jose State’s football success. The Spartans play for the Mountain West Conference championship Saturday.

Friday, the school and team held a virtual pep rally, to ready the troops.



"I’ve been cheering for San Jose State for 50 years. And this is one of the biggest games we’re ever gonna play," said the Bay Area uber sports fan known as 'Crazy George.'

The Spartans have played like their namesakes, and haven’t vanquished opponents like this since 1939.

Retired South Bay sports columnist Mark Purdy says excitement about the team isn’t overselling this success.

"Well, it is a big deal for a school like San Jose State, which has not had the greatest success in football over the years," Purdy said.

Purdy said the teams turnaround, from losing seasons to 6-0 this season, is attributed to head coach Brent Brennan.

"I felt pressure to get it right because I wanted to respect the opportunity to be the head coach of san jose state. And I wanted these players to be part of a winning program," said coach Brennan.

State’s roster is stocked with local talent, and transfer players looking to prove they can be stars.

The path to a top-25 ranking this season was traversed with some home games played on the road, due to COVID-19 mandates.

"It would have meant a lot to our fans. They’ve been through a lot the past two years. And I just wish they could be there to watch us play," said San Jose State inside linebacker Kyle Harmon.

Conference perennial power Boise State University stands between the Spartans and 2020 glory.

"To win the conference championship, that is something that is so rare in San Jose State history," said Purdy. Added school President Dr. Mary Papazian, "The work that you do on the field is impressive. But I must tell you, we’re even more proud of the work that you do beyond in the community."

For the next three nights, San Jose City Hall lights honor the team, as fans brace for this conference battle that will be broadcast on national on Fox 2. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m in Las Vegas.