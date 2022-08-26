San Jose team to play Saturday at Little League World Series

Saturday will be a big day for a unique Little League team from San Jose. The team, made up of kids with physical and developmental challenges, will be playing at the Little League World Series.

KTVU first introduced you to the "Challenger Division" of San Jose’s Cambrian Park Little League back in June. At that time, the team was out on the field practicing for a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play a game in the Little League World Series.

"Being here is a dream come true. This is the pinnacle of youth baseball," said Barbara Morrone, head coach of the team, in a video interview from the main stadium complex in Williamsport. While Saturday’s exhibition game will be held at a nearby field the excitement is the same. "I am just so thrilled to be able to afford this opportunity for my players and I know a lot of parents have said over the years that they never thought they would see their child play a sport but not only are the playing a sport but they have made it to the Little League World Series so it is pretty amazing," Morrone said.

Cambrian Park’s Challenger division is made up of players with physical and developmental challenges between the ages of 5 and 18.

"This is very emotional. I don’t usually cry over baseball," Morrone said.

The team was first invited to play two years ago, but the games were postponed due to the pandemic.

"Yes, being here right now is very exciting. I can’t wait to play,"said player Ryder Tafaoimalo, in a video interview from Williamsport.

Tafaoimalo is 16 and in his final year with the team.

"It brings me so much joy to see how far this team is going," Tafaoimalo said.

The annual challenger exhibition game at the Little League World Series has been played since 2001. While Little League gives each team $15,000 local communities kick in with fundraisers to send their teams here. On Saturday, San Jose will play a team from Mason, Ohio, near Cincinnati, in a game that should be more than just a friendly rivalry.

"They had better be ready for some fun," said Morrone.