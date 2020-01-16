San Jose votes to convert mobile home park into 700-unit housing development

San Jose's City Council unanimously approved plans to transform a mobile home park into a housing development to ease the housing shortage.

The council voted on Tuesday to tear down the Winchester Ranch Mobile Home Park which currently has 111 mobile homes, to make way for the construction of 687 residential units.

The vote concluded two-years of negotiations between residents of the mobile home park and developers from Pulte Homes.

“With this landmark agreement, we celebrate the persistent spirit of the Winchester Ranch residents, the expert support of the Silicon Valley Law Foundation, the collaboration of Pulte Homes and the Ariosto family, and the hard work of many,” said Mayor Sam Liccardo. “The Winchester Ranch community provides a model for others to protect residents’ homes while making room for the housing that we critically need.”

The agreements allow current residents to move into the new units once construction is finished at their current rental rates.

It also includes:

Interim housing to ease the transition to new replacement housing

Accessibility improvements in replacement housing for disabled residents

Appraised fair market compensation for mobile home purchases

Rent differential subsidy for 24 months, if moving off-site

Moving assistance for residents

Access to a relocation specialist to ease the process

Minimum requirements for replacement units measuring 1,200 square feet, 2 bedroom and 2 bath homes, two assigned parking spaces, outside storage, private outdoor space, and washer-dryer hookups.

San Jose is in desperate need of housing, like most parts of the Bay Area, but the city said the new project will provide 700 housing units in the dense and growing area.