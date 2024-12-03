San Mateo County supervisors moving forward with removing controversial sheriff

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is scheduled to vote on a charter amendment to allow them to remove embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus from her position.

Previously, an independent report presented evidence that Corpus retaliated against employees, had an improper romantic relationship on the job, and allegedly made racial and homophobic slurs.

Corpus denies all of that, and called the report "a salacious broadcast of unfounded allegations."

If the charter amendment is approved, it would allow the supervisors to remove the sheriff by a 4/5 vote.