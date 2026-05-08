San Rafael 2nd Friday Art Walk kicks off weekend of festivities

The Brief San Rafael's Art Works Downtown hosted its 2nd Friday Art Walk, featuring 55 artists across 32 studios. Organizers and participants say the city's state-designated art district is a key factor in recovering from the pandemic. The event serves as a precursor to the May Madness Car Show taking place on Fourth Street this weekend.



San Rafael kicked off a weekend of art and automobiles Friday as the Art Works Downtown 2nd Friday Art Walk took center stage.

Revitalizing downtown

The art walk:

Under clear skies, the event highlighted the growing role of the arts in the city’s continued recovery from the pandemic.

The walk offers the public free access to galleries and open studios in the downtown area.

Based in the massive Art Works Downtown building, the community hub houses 55 artists working in 32 different studios.

Dig deeper:

"It becomes a destination, so people know the second Friday of every month, artists are going to open up their studios and open up their doors," said Elisabeth Setten, executive director of Art Works Downtown.

Among the new additions to the space is the Ceramic Art Center of Marin.

Nadia Tarzi-Saccardi, a master ceramist and teacher, recently established the center to include both a boutique for small gifts and a gallery for larger works.

The district is also attracting established names from across the Bay Area.

Kim Eagles-Smith, a famed oil painting gallery owner, moved into the building two months ago.

Eagles-Smith noted that while San Francisco was the center of the regional art scene for decades, the industry has been decentralized, creating opportunities for new retail in affordable spaces.

Local perspective

What they're saying:

Local creators, such as retired dentist turned jeweler Sam Wong, say the appeal lies in the unique nature of the work. Wong, one of nine artists in the Marin Jewelry Guild, noted that visitors often seek custom pieces they cannot find in major department stores.

Attendees described the event as a necessary draw for the community.

Resident Gica Schleifar said the art walk is important for San Rafael's vitality, while attendee Craig Sheldon noted the value of meeting artists in person to learn about their practice.

What's next:

The weekend festivities continue Saturday and Sunday with the May Madness Car Show on Fourth Street.

Art Works Downtown will also remain open to the public on Saturday.