San Ramon neighborhood spreads holiday cheer with spectacular display of light and sound

People have been dealing with a very different holiday season this year as we all cope with the pandemic.

On this Christmas Eve, a KTVU crew spoke with folks in San Francisco and San Ramon about how they're spending this holiday.

There is a holiday lights celebration on Ascot Drive in San Ramon.

Eight families came together and decorated their homes for the holidays.

The lighting from each is connected by wiring and synced to music.

People are invited to drive through the street to enjoy the display called the Ascot Lights Celebration.

Advertisement

"We all really needed it. This is something that really allowed us to bring joy not to just ourselves, but the greater community," said Arno Trottier, one of the homeowners participating in putting on the display.

One family driving by said the sight of the decorated homes helps them get into a festive mood.

"This is spectacular. Just to have music, a sense of community. Just to bring some cheer," said Annie Fata who came by with her family just to see the display.

At Union Square in San Francisco, the usual large crowd was missing.

But some people made their annual trek here to see the Christmas tree.

This year, it's hard. Because of the pandemic, everything is closed. We can't see our families," Nazia Karim of Union City said.

A mother and son from Texas did some last minute shopping while in the Bay Area to see family.

"It could be worse. I try to remain positive," said Amanda Conway who's visiting from Austin, Texas.

One family from Mexico said they needed a vacation, but that the holiday cheer is missing.

"It's sad. We're happy because we're with family together, but that's it," said Arturo Salgada of Guadalajara, who's here with his wife and two children.

"We can't see each other's smiles. But you can look into someone's eyes and feel their spirit and feel the love coming from inside their hearts. And that's such a wonderful thing to be able to experience that connection," said Karyn Vratimos. She said volunteering as a bell ringer for Salvation Army on Christmas Eve lifted her spirits.

Back in San Ramon, it's that human connection with social distancing the families behind this light celebration are striving to create.

The Albert family said sitting outside their home to see visitors' reaction to the display is gratifying.

"By linking all the houses to try to create a little extra holiday cheer. I think everybody that's come by has felt a few moments of joy," said Terick Albert as he and his family gathered around a fire pit.

The families want to extend the joy of the season by raising money for the Contra Costa Food Bank.

Each home has a QR code posted out front so people can donate if they wish.

The light display is scheduled to be up through New Year's Day.