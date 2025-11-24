Woman arrested in shooting of 17-year-old in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. - A 40-year-old woman was arrested in the shooting of a 17-year-old over the weekend in San Ramon, authorities said.
Shooting happened Talavera Drive
What we know:
According to the San Ramon Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:18 p.m. Sunday on Talavera Drive, where officers found a teen with a gunshot wound to the upper shoulder.
The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released, officials said.
Suspect identified and arrested
Investigators identified the suspected shooter as 40-year-old Xiaojie Zhang of Union City. She was arrested at her home on a $1 million warrant for attempted homicide.
Detectives also located two firearms inside her residence.
Victim and suspect knew each other
Dig deeper:
Authorities said the victim and suspect knew each other, but did not disclose the nature of their relationship. Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.
The Source: Information for this story was sourced from the San Ramon Police Department.