Woman arrested in shooting of 17-year-old in San Ramon

The Brief Xiaojie Zhang, 40, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide in the shooting of a 17-year-old in San Ramon. Police said the shooting happened Sunday evening on Talavera Drive, where officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to the upper shoulder; he was treated and later released from the hospital. Detectives found two firearms in Zhang’s home, and authorities said the suspect and victim knew each other, though the nature of their relationship remains unclear.



A 40-year-old woman was arrested in the shooting of a 17-year-old over the weekend in San Ramon, authorities said.

Shooting happened Talavera Drive

What we know:

According to the San Ramon Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:18 p.m. Sunday on Talavera Drive, where officers found a teen with a gunshot wound to the upper shoulder.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released, officials said.

Suspect identified and arrested

Investigators identified the suspected shooter as 40-year-old Xiaojie Zhang of Union City. She was arrested at her home on a $1 million warrant for attempted homicide.

Detectives also located two firearms inside her residence.

Victim and suspect knew each other

Dig deeper:

Authorities said the victim and suspect knew each other, but did not disclose the nature of their relationship. Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.