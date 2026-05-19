Fast-moving Sandy Fire in Southern California burns 1,400 acres

The Brief An estimated 17,000 Simi Valley residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday after the wind-driven Sandy Fire exploded to 1,385 acres with 5%containment. The fast-moving blaze erupted late Monday morning near Sycamore Park and quickly expanded due to strong winds, high temperatures, and low humidity, destroying at least one home. Fire crews and water-dropping helicopters made progress overnight.



An estimated 17,000 Simi Valley residents remain under evacuation orders after the wind-driven Sandy Fire erupted late Monday morning.

Ventura County Fire officials said the Sandy Fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, in the 600 block of Sandy Avenue, near Sycamore Park.

Residents who called 911 to report the blaze said they initially thought it was a barbecue.

During the initial stages of the fire, it erupted from nearly 200 to 720 acres as crews battled the flames in challenging conditions that included strong winds, low humidity levels and warm temperatures.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 1,385 acres and was 5% contained.

Authorities confirmed one home was destroyed by the flames, with neighbors and officials saying the home belonged to a retired couple who lived there for decades.

"Despite the incredible work that the firefighters did to protect homes in this neighborhood, we really feel for the residents that lost everything here," a Ventura County Fire spokesperson said.

Simi Valley, CA - May 18:Aerial attacks continue in Runkle Canyon as the Sandy Fire burns in Simi Valley, CA on Monday, May 18, 2026.(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Evacuation orders and warnings

What we know:

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

Santa Susana 02

Santa Susana 01

Bell Canyon 01

Bell Canyon 02

Bell Canyon 03

Bell Canyon 04

Bell Canyon 05

Cheseboro 01

Burro Flats 01

Meier Canyon 01

Simi Valley 32A remains under Evacuation Order

Simi Valley 33A remains under Evacuation Order

Simi Valley 34

Simi Valley 35

Evacuation warnings were issued for the following Ventura County zones:

BOXC-02

BOXC-03

The following parts of Los Angeles County are under evacuation warnings:

WTH-U045

HID-C501

AGO-C304

CAL-C401

LAC-WOOLSEY

LAC-LAKEMANOR

CSB-U024

MTV-U048

LFD-0405

LFD-0469

LFD-0343

LFD-0295

LFD-0471

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Simi Valley, CA - May 18: Raymond Sanchez looks over a smoldering hillside as the Sandy Fire burns near Sunnyside Ave. in Simi Valley, CA on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Newsom sends additional resources to Simi Valley

Dig deeper:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said California has secured assistance from FEMA.

"California is mobilizing resources to support Ventura County communities threatened by the Sandy Fire. This activation will ensure responders have the support needed to continue protecting lives and homes as dangerous fire conditions persist. We are deeply grateful to the crews on the front lines and urge Californians in impacted areas to follow guidance from local officials," an official statement read.

What they're saying:

"Firefighters took advantage of cooler weather last night and lower winds to make gains on this fire," Andrew Dowd, public information officer with the Ventura County Fire Department, explained. "Building fire line with dozers and hand crews, attacking the fire from the air with water-dropping helicopters, so we saw very little growth in the fire overnight."

What's next:

On Tuesday, fire officials said they are anticipating northeast winds with continued warm temperatures.

"We want to make sure we have resources in place to help suppress any flare-ups of this fire," Dowd said.