Santa Clara County DA to make announcement in Michael Tyree case

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said it will make an announcement on Tuesday regarding the beating death case against three former jail deputies convicted in the 2015 beating death of Michael Tyree, the Mercury News reported.

The office did not specify what will occur at a scheduled court hearing for Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez, who were sentenced to 15-year prison terms in 2017.

But the Santa Clara Superior Court calendar shows a disposition hearing, which typically involves some kind of resolution.

In 2022, a state appellate court overturned the deputies' convictions for killing Tyree, ruling that the jurors were not given proper instructions to decide whether the deputies were guilty of second-degree murder.

According to the appellate court judge, the jury did not need to consider each of the deputy's individual responsibilities to find all three guilty.

That decision left it up to the District Attorney whether to retry the deputies.