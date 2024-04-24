Santa Clara County domestic violence cases more than double since 2019

Santa Clara County’s district attorney says the number of domestic violence cases has risen 142% over the past five years. Now advocates say budget cuts could make it even more difficult for domestic violence survivors.

The D.A. and advocates say budget cuts will make it harder to protect survivors and to get justice for them. They say the number of cases started to rise during the pandemic, and they’ve increased every year since then.

"Unfortunately, we’re seeing that increase and spike in need, and yet we’re facing massive cuts," said Colsaria Henderson, Executive Director of Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence.

Since 2019, the number of domestic violence cases in Santa Clara County has increased from 76 cases to 184 cases per prosecutor. At the same time, the county is facing a $250 million deficit and the District Attorney’s Office may face $6 million in budget cuts, and some of the staff positions needed to prosecute the cases may be eliminated.

"So, our shelter is full. It is constantly full. Our sister agency shelters are full and because of that our hotel bill has gone up three-fold," said Henderson.

The Santa Clara County D.A.’s Office released a statement, saying:

"The rise in domestic violence in our community, coupled with the lingering problems caused by reduced court capacity during the pandemic has made the work of serving victims harder and harder. Adding in the budget issues, and we have increasing needs to serve our community at a time when we are being asked to reduce the people doing that service."

"We are really on the precipice of a situation in which survivors may come to our systems and to our agency and ask for support, and we may have to say ‘no,’" said Henderson.

Henderson says Next Door is also facing federal funding cuts, after seeing a 33% client increase over the last five years.

"People should still call for help. They should ask for what they need. It’s our job to try and figure out a way to ensure that we can get them support," said Henderson.

Henderson says they’re now seeking state and private funds to keep services available for survivors and Santa Clara County will finalize its budget for 2025 by the end of June.

For a list of domestic violence resources in Santa Clara County, click here.