Santa Clara County jail inmate dies by suicide

A man arrested for alleged sex crimes has died by suicide in a Santa Clara County jail, authorities said.

The 44-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell during a welfare check shortly before 8:20 a.m. Saturday, county officials said.

Deputies and medical staff of the Santa Clara County Main Jail administered Narcan and performed CPR to revive the man.

Paramedics pronounced the man to be dead a few minutes after their arrival. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play and that preliminary findings point to suicide. The inmate was also alone in his single cell when he was found.

The inmate was first arrested on Nov. 30, 2022, for suspicion of committing "several counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor" after being investigated by the San Jose Police Department.

The identity of the inmate was not provided pending notification of next of kin. Multiple law agencies are investigating the death.