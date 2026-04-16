Santa Clara gears up for World Cup with STEM fair and community events

The Brief Santa Clara, home of Levi's Stadium, is planning several public events in connection with the World Cup. While much attention is on San Francisco and San Jose, Santa Clara wants visitors and locals alike to feel welcome during the World Cup. This Sunday a massive STEM event connected to the World Cup will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center.



With just under two months until the World Cup arrives at Levi’s Stadium, the city of Santa Clara is launching a massive effort to welcome both local residents and visitors.

While the World Cup is a region-wide event for the Bay Area, Santa Clara—the actual home of Levi’s Stadium—is working to welcome guests and locals through a series of high-profile community activities.

Putting Santa Clara on the Global Map

The city is currently flying flags along El Camino Real to mark its global importance this year. Following the hosting of Super Bowl LX, the city is preparing for six World Cup matches later this summer. Officials have dubbed the year "Celebrate Santa Clara: Where the Mission Meets the Moment."

"The City of Santa Clara has a mission to foster community engagement," said city spokesperson Janine De la Vega. "We are welcoming thousands of visitors here for the upcoming FIFA matches."

The outreach began in February with a resident event on the field at Levi’s Stadium. The momentum continues through May, June, and July with a series of special "Night Markets." These events will feature DJs, local retailers, and a "Flex Zone" including a car show in May and a FIFA-themed sports zone in June.

Bridging Athletics and Academics: The STEM Behind Sports

This weekend, the focus shifts to education as the city hosts a massive STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) event at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Organizers expect up to 10,000 attendees.

"We are bringing in a sports theme—the STEM behind sports," said Rachel Schmidt, youth coordinator for the Santa Clara Library. "We're looking at the physics and the math that goes into it. Because we are hosting FIFA, we wanted to bring that sports theme in."

Tara Eileen Deane, a customer insights associate for Sharks Sports & Entertainment, will serve as a panelist at Sunday’s event. She noted that STEM fields are integral to every aspect of the modern sports organizations and the fan experience.

"Whether it be connecting the data points you see through ticketing, or the actual scans of people into the building, it’s about tying that to the fan experience," Deane said. "It ranges from creating exceptional events to learning the science behind how ice freezes."

Robotics and Real-World Application

The event will also feature heavy hitters in robotics, including a robot dog used by Mission College professor Dr. Clement Lam to illustrate complex concepts.

"I think it will make a big difference because they can see STEM at work," Lam said. "It is not just a lot of theory; the theory is hidden inside the robot. When the robot walks, that involves a lot of science."

Event Details and Location

The STEM event is free and open to the public. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Clara Convention Center, located directly across the street from Levi’s Stadium.

City leaders hope these events create a lasting positive impact as Santa Clara continues its year in the worldwide spotlight.