Santa Clara house on fire amid active crime scene, police say
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Police are investigating an incident at a Santa Clara home involving a structure fire that is now being treated as a crime.
Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Enright Avenue. Aerial footage showed the house was heavily damaged by fire, with SWAT vehicles seen nearby.
Authorities said the area remains an active crime scene. No further details have been released.
The Source: Nixle alert from the Santa Clara Police Department