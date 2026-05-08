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Santa Clara house on fire amid active crime scene, police say

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Published  May 8, 2026 2:27pm PDT
Santa Clara
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara house on fire amid 'active crime scene,' police say

Santa Clara house on fire amid 'active crime scene,' police say

SkyFOX is over a house fire in Santa Clara that authorities are calling an active crime scene.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Police are investigating an incident at a Santa Clara home involving a structure fire that is now being treated as a crime.

Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Enright Avenue. Aerial footage showed the house was heavily damaged by fire, with SWAT vehicles seen nearby.

Authorities said the area remains an active crime scene. No further details have been released.

Police activity in Santa Clara

Police activity in Santa Clara

Authorities are at the scene of an incident in Santa Clara in the 600 block of Enright Avenue. Police have not yet provided additional information.

The Source: Nixle alert from the Santa Clara Police Department

Santa Clara