Santa Clara police searching for SF 49ers fans suspected to be involved in fight

Two fans are in hot water after allegedly being involved in a "physical altercation" during a San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium last month.

Santa Clara police are searching for a man and a woman and asking the public for their identities.

Police said they need their identities to proceed with "criminal accountability" over an incident on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. Police said the pair are also banned from future events at Levi's Stadium.

According to police, they responded to the interior section of the stadium over a reported fight between multiple people. One of the people allegedly involved was arrested and charged with assault and battery after they allegedly attacked two separate victims.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to contact Sgt. Williams with the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 615-4813. Anonymous reporting is also available through the tip line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).