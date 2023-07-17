Santa Clara County deputy fatally struck by suspected DUI driver

article

A drunk driver allegedly killed a Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy by crashing into the officer as he drove home from work on July 15, the sheriff's office announced.

Arturo Romero was driving home from work Saturday when an unidentified driver going the wrong way on Highway 87 crashed into him, a fundraising page in his memory claimed.

Romero, who had been with the sheriff's office for 24 years, died at the site of the collision.

The sheriff's office announced that another deputy, Richard Reynolds, had died earlier in the week. Reynolds, a 27-year-veteran, died after having a "medical emergency" on July 11, according to Sgt. Russell Davis.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Reynolds died from a medical emergency on July 11, 2023. Photo: Santa Clara County sheriff (KTVU FOX 2)

The sheriff's office did not release any other information regarding the deaths.

The two will be remembered due to "their unwavering dedication" to their community, Davis wrote.