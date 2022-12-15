Santa Cruz police discover possible human remains

article

Santa Cruz police reported possible human remains were discovered Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Ocean Street, authorities found the remains. Officials did not specify what prompted a search for the remains or how they made the discovery.

The Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office is currently examining the remains to determine if they're human or from an animal.

Officials did not disclose what specific remains were discovered.

The investigation remains ongoing.