Santa Cruz senior care facility dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

article

A senior assisted living facility in Santa Cruz has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak.

A county spokesman said there are 20 cases at Maple House II, which is located in the Live Oak community.

County officials said they learned a staff worker became symptomatic on Oct. 30 and tested positive for the virus the next day.

Since then, eight more staff members and 11 residents have tested positive. One of the residents with the virus is a man in his 90s.

"He's doing ok. But at 93 and having this thing, you're kind of in a wait and see mode for a while," said the resident's son Mark Boolootian.

State and local health officials are working with the assisted living facility on how to stop the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

Jason Hoppin, communications manager for Santa Cruz County, said this outbreak is the second at a congregate living facility in the county. There was an earlier outbreak at Watsonville Post-Acute back in October.

Editors note: An earlier version incorrectly stated how many outbreaks have been at Maple House II.