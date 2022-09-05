Santa Rosa man arrested after he backed into a police car, hit officer

article

Police in Santa Rosa say they have arrested man for assault with a deadly weapon and violation of parole after he ran his car into a police car.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say an officer spotted a driver, 29-year-old Eyvan Olivera, passed out in a car at a gas pump and tried to wake him up, but the man did not respond.

The officer called for back up and opened the Olivera's car door. Police say when Olivera began to wake up, he showed signs of intoxication and ignored the officers repeated request to get out of the car.

Police say Olivera then turned on his car on, put it in reverse and accelerated, when he did so, he knocked the officer to the ground and backed into a patrol car.

The driver then put the car in drive and fled down a nearby street. Officials say they found him at his apartment nearby, where he surrendered to police.

Olivera was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

The officer had moderate injuries to his hand, knee and hip, but is expected to be okay.