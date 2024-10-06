Santa Rosa Mazda driver intentionally causes multiple crashes, kills 1: CHP

The Brief A Mazda driver intentionally rammed multiple vehicles in Santa Rosa, allegedly causing one car to overturn and another to crash, killing a passenger The driver was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including murder



A Santa Rosa driver is accused of causing multiple accidents Saturday afternoon, including one that killed a woman, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash occurred around 2:05 p.m. when a Mazda SUV and a Volkswagen SUV were involved in a road rage incident while driving southbound on Stony Point Road.

CHP said the Mazda rammed the Volkswagen intentionally. The Volkswagen was pushed to the left into oncoming northbound traffic right into a Mercedes.

Inside the Volkswagen was a woman in the front passenger seat, a child in the backseat, and a man driving. The woman died at the scene while the man and child were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

The occupants of the Mercedes were also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The Mazda then sped off. Ten minutes later, CHP officers received a call about a crash on US-101 southbound, south of Pepper Road, where the suspect vehicle repeatedly rammed another car, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found a disabled Mazda SUV. The Mazda driver tried to leave but CHP officers were able to arrest them.

During their investigation, CHP officers concluded the Mazda driver intentionally caused the crashes and another crash earlier on SR-12 at Stony Point Road shortly before 1 p.m. when they allegedly ran a Toyota Camry off the road, causing it to overturn.

No injuries were reported in that accident, CHP said.

The Cotati Police Department is also investigating two other crashes in which the Mazda may have been involved earlier Saturday.

CHP said they believe the Mazda driver, who has not been publicly identified, was under the influence. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on murder, felony DUI, and assault with a deadly weapon charges.