The Brief The Santa Rosa Police Department on Friday arrested 43-year-old Richard Lund and 25-year-old Asia Morton on suspicion of murder for the shooting death of 60-year-old Mark Calcagi. Police said the two worked at "an adult entertainment venue" that was managed by Calcagi, and they allegedly planned to kill the man. A motive for the alleged murder was not provided.



A Dublin couple have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in Santa Rosa of the general manager of a San Francisco strip club where the two reportedly worked.

The Santa Rosa Police Department on Friday arrested 43-year-old Richard Lund and 25-year-old Asia Morton on suspicion of murder for the shooting death of 60-year-old Mark Calcagi, who was discovered on October 3 about 30 yards from his home near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Calcagi managed several adult entertainment venues, including the Condor Club, known as the first topless bar in the United States. The SRPD said Morton and Lund – who are in a romantic relationship – were "previously employed at an adult entertainment venue" that was managed by Calcagi, but did not specify which venue.

The SRPD alleges Lund waited at Calcagi’s home for the victim to return from work, and allegedly fatally shot him in the early morning hours of October 3. Police further allege that Morton helped Lund plan the attack.

SRPD detectives took Lund into custody at an apartment he shared with Morton located in the 7500 block of St. Patrick Way in Dublin. Morton was arrested a short time later at San Francisco International Airport after arriving on a plane from international travel.

Sonoma County Jail records showed Lund and Morton were both being held without bail.

An investigation into Calcagi’s killing is ongoing, and a possible motive for the alleged murder was not provided.