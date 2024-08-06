Santana Row is charging for parking;

It will now cost you a few bucks to spend the day at a San Jose mall; starting on Tuesday, parking garages at Santana Row will begin to charge.

The changes are subtle and parking fee advocates say it's for a good reason.

Each car parked at Santana Row will still get two hours of free parking. Beyond that, it will be $2 an hour. The maximum fee is $10.

A spokesperson at Santana Row said too many people are filling the Santana Row parking spaces but then head over to Westfield Valley Fair Mall instead, which is right next door.

"The intent is to provide an easy, hassle-free parking experience for our customers who want to shop, dine, and enjoy Santana Row," the Santana Row statement read. "By regulating parking, we ensure that our guests can conveniently find parking spaces, ultimately enhancing their overall satisfaction and experience at Santana Row."

The parking fees are the same as those at Valley Fair mall.

