Sausalito's housing-crisis struggle: Build 724 units by 2031

Sausalito's City Council on Tuesday approved hundreds of new units to be scattered throughout the town. The North Bay city is one of the Bay Area's greatest tourist attractions, where the proof of its sincerity will be tested by actually getting the units built.

California's housing shortage is between 3 and 4 million units. Availability and affordability are the most serious impediments to solving it.

724 housing units by 2031

What we know:



Sausalito, like every city, town and hamlet, is under state mandate to build baby build. Like most cities, the packed, stacked, chic, charming and wealthy area got way behind in housing. So much so, Sacramento directed it to see that 724 units be built by 2031.

"It's a challenge. We are like most cities. We have been given a number far greater than anytime in the history of Sausalito and that's true of many cities," said Sausalito City Councilman Steven Woodside.

The city essentially certified what the state approved.

"The amended housing element, as proposed, meets the statutory requirement necessary to remain in substantial compliance with the state housing element law," said Sausalito Development Director Brandon Phipps.

"This housing element refined that to make the achievement of the development of those 724 units more feasible," said Sausalito Mayor Joan Cox.

Where it stands

Currently, 147 units are in progress spread across various income groups, especially affordable units to be built on private and public property.

"We are moving forward to provide more housing and, from my point of view, the more affordable housing, the better," said Council member Woodside.

Much will be targeted towards people who work in the city and long-time residents.

"It looks like we're gonna have a lot of opportunity for more workforce housing. We're gonna have an opportunity for more senior housing," said Sausalito City Council Member Melissa Blaustein.

One council member says, due to lack of data, the vote sold short the opportunity to force more units into the business district. "I don't think we should have made any decision until we had those metrics has this program been successful or not," said Sausalito City Council Member Jill James Hoffman.

Sunshine Weismehl, in her mid-80s, just needs a place to live other than her car now. "Even if you build things with seniors and affordable, once they get in, who's protecting them from being kicked out," said Weismehl.

724 units down: maybe. Millions more statewide.