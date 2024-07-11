Scott Peterson case: DNA testing guidelines to be determined

A judge, defense and prosecuting attorneys are expected on Thursday in San Mateo County Superior Court to determine how a 15-inch piece of duct tape will be tested for DNA.

It's the latest in the saga of Scott Peterson, convicted of killing his pregnant wife, trying to clear his name.

The duct tape was on pants worn by Laci Peterson, the murder victim, during her autopsy.

Attorneys representing Peterson, from the L.A. Innocence Project, hope testing will reveal DNA from someone else other than Peterson to indicate he may not have been the murderer.

In May, a judge ruled the duct tape could be retested for DNA. It was the only item accepted by the court out of a list of 14.

During the hearing, attorneys are expected to determine what lab will conduct the DNA testing and who will pay for it.

Lawyers with the L.A. Innocence Project are exploring whether Peterson was wrongfully convicted of murder.

In an attempt to do that, they filed motions to collect as much evidence as possible to make a case for a re-trial.

Attorneys are expected to be in court again Monday morning for a "1054.9 motion."

Peterson's lawyers will ask the court for access to discovery or evidence that Peterson may not have access to after his conviction, but would have had access to during his trial; they'll argue he did not have that proper access when he was being tried.