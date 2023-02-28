'Scream' costume causes scare in Sonoma

Police in Sonoma rushed to the historic town square after getting several calls from people worried about someone wearing a "Scream" costume.

The person was seen standing on the corner of First Stret East and East Napa Street and captured on Visit Sonoma's webcam video Monday morning.



Police say the person told them that they were hired to promote Paramount Picture's new Scream 6 movie.

The original movie in 1996 was filmed in locations throughout Sonoma county including the Sonoma Plaza.

