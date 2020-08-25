SCU Lightning Fire: Holds steady, crews keep containment lines

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire racing across five counties gobbled up a bit more earth overnight, but overall remained about the same size.

On Tuesday, Cal Fire reported that blazes had scorched 363,772 acres of earth, up just slightly from the day before, and the fires were 15% contained, the same percentage as Monday.

The complex of fires, burning in Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties, is now the largest fire burning in California.

Statewide, since the wildfires began raging last weekend, Cal Fire crews said they have battled more than 625 new wildfires, which have now burned over 1.4 million acres throughout the state.

To put that into perspective, that's just about 1% of California's landmass, which equals about one million football fields or 1,875 square miles.

More than 1,000 structures have been either destroyed or damaged and 30,500 structures remained threatened. To date, seven people have died

Compared to 2019, 4,292 fires burned 56,000 acres compared to more than 7,002 fires that burned 1.4 million acres to date. That's 25 times as many acres, and the fire season this year is not yet over.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Zone 4B in Santa Clara County was reduced from an evacuation order to a warning. (See the SCU Lightning Complex Fire evacuation map)

Evacuations Orders: Santa Clara County:(8/20/20 3:00 PM)

East of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything East of Anderson Lake, East of Coyote Creek, East of Coyote

Reservoir, East of Roop Rd., East of Leavesley Rd., East of Crews Rd., East of Ferguson Road.

East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line, North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Road at Shingle Valley Road, East to the Stanislaus County Line Alameda County /

(8/19/20 9:45 PM)

East of San Jose City limits

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.

North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe

East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the County Line

(8/19/20 9:00 PM)

South of Stanislaus County Between Santa Clara County Line and I-5

West of I-5 North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line, East if Ed Levine County Park, Felter Rd., Sierra Rd., East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the County Line Toyon Ave., and

Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

(8/18/20 10:00 PM)

North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line

West of San Antonio Valley Rd.

West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line

East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

West of the Fire Perimeter

East of Ferguson Rd. East and North of Hwy 152

Evacuations Orders: Alameda County

(8/23/20 3:00 AM)

South of Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line

East of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter

(8/19/20 4:00 PM)

All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the County line

Evacuations Orders: Alameda / Stanislaus County

(8/18/20 8:00 PM)

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road Alameda County San Joaquin County:

(8/20/20 12:00 PM)

South of West Corral Hollow Road to Stanislaus County line

West of I-580 to Alameda County line

East of Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line

The PAR Estates and following streets are excluded from the order, but will be in an evacuation warning: (See warning below) Evacuation Warnings: (8/20/20 12PM) San Joaquin County:

All of PAR Estates which are the following streets: W. Vernalis Road, Bernard Drive, Stearman Road, Brichetto Court, Stearman Court, S

Chrisman Road south of I-580, and the Tracy Golf & Country Club

North of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580

East of the Alameda County line to I-580 Stanislaus County:

(8/20/20 2PM) Alameda County: Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Grande Community Alameda County

(8/18/20 7AM) Alameda County: City of Fremont - Mill Creek Road

(8/22/20 6 PM) Stanislaus County:

East of the Mission Blvd. and Mission Rd. Intersection south to the Intersection of Mission Blvd and Curtner Rd.

East of Curtner Rd. south along I-680 to the Santa Clara County Line

South of I-580 in between Greenville Rd. and San Joaquin County Line to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line, South of the Livermore City limits (excluding the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton), South of Hwy 84 in between Vineyard Ave. and I-680, South of I-680 to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line West of the Alameda/San Joaquin County Line to the Livermore city limits, to Hwy 84 to I-680

North of fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line to Hwy 84, to the Livermore city limits, to I-580 Santa Clara County:

(8/20/20 3 PM) Santa Clara County:

South of Metcalf Rd. East of Coyote Creek to the Anderson Lake Shore, East of Chochrane Rd., East of Hill Rd. and South of Main Ave., North of Maple Ave., East of Foothill Ave, North of San Martin Ave, East of New Ave.

(8/20/20 3 PM) Santa Clara County:

West of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything West of Anderson Lake, West of Coyote Creek, West of Coyote Reservoir, North and West of Roop Rd. between Coyote Reservoir Rd. and New Ave.

(8/20/20 4 PM) Santa Clara County:

East of Lovers Lane and the Santa Clara County South of Hwy 152 to the San Benito County line West to the Merced County Line North of San Benito County Line to Hwy 152 Merced County: North of Hwy 152 to I-5 to the Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus

(8/23/20 3 PM) Santa Clara County:

South of Dunne Ave. and West of Lower Thomas Grade, East of Hill Rd., North of Maple Ave., Foothill Ave., North San Martin Ave., East of New Ave. North of Roop Rd., West of Coyote Creek and Coyote Lak

(8/21/20 3 PM) Merced County:

North of Hwy 152 to I-5 to the Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line West of the I-5 EXCLUDING THE COMMUNITY OF SANTA NELLA East of Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line to the Delta-Mendota South of the Stanislaus County Line to Hwy 152

Temporary Evacuation Points:

Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson, CA 95363

Milpitas Library: 160 N Main St Milpitas, CA 95035

Ann Sobrato High School – Performing Arts Building: 401 Burnett Ave. Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Road Closures:

Holiday Dr. at East Dunne Ave., Coyote Reservoir Rd. at Roop Rd., Canada Rd. at Hwy 152, Hwy 152 at Belle Station

Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande PKWY

Hwy 130 at Three Springs Rd.

Hwy 130 at Quimby Rd.

Animal Evacuation Points:

County of Santa Clara Animal Services: (408)686-3900

For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy

Hold Your Horses Livestock: (925)584-1976

Large Animals in Canyon Zone

Alameda County Animal Services: (925)803-7041

Large and Small animal shelter and assistance

