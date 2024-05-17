Sean 'Diddy' Combs seen on video assaulting Cassie at LA hotel in 2016

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

LOS ANGELES – Disturbing video has been released showing Sean "Diddy" Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, displaying shocking behavior at a hotel in Century City in 2016. The video shows him assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

The video, obtained by CNN, shows the former couple in a lobby at the upscale InterContinental Hotel in Century City, an area adjacent to Beverly Hills.

The incident was captured by multiple cameras and showed Diddy throwing his then-partner to the ground as he proceeded to kick her and drag her by her sweatshirt, all while dressed in a towel.

Last November, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy that alleged years of abuse and that it began as soon as their relationship started. The lawsuit was then settled the next day.

Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter) Expand

The lengthy filing outlined the alleged incident and listed an incident that happened in or around March 2016. "Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye," the court document alleged.

When Ventura tried to leave, Diddy was accused of following her into the hallway where he "grabbed her, and then took glass vases into the hallway and threw them at her, causing the glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape," according to the court document.

The video then shows her in the hallway possibly trying to call for help and a short time later, the video appears to show him throwing an object in her direction.

FOX 11 has reached out to Diddy's legal team for comment on the newly released video.

In late March, Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security agents in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. The investigations are ongoing and so far, no charges have been filed against him.

The music mogul also faces another lawsuit filed by music producer, Lil Rod. Multiple celebrities were named in that lawsuit including Yung Miami, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Diddy’s song, Justin Dior Combs.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there is help available. Talk to highly trained anti-trafficking advocates at the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888, or by texting 233733.