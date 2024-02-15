Second chance at love for Redwood City couple in their 80s

A couple shared a sweet story of love out of Redwood City on Valentine's Day.

They said they want to let others know it's never too late to find love and you just might find it when you least expect it.

82-year-old Caroline Downey, and 85-year-old Don Levy celebrated Valentine's Day with a bottle of white wine he gifted her.

They first met eight years ago in the dining room of Brookdale Redwood City, a retirement home.

"I was just eating breakfast and he kept hanging around. I didn't know why," said Downey.

"Something attracted me to her. She's a good-looking woman," Levy said he met Downey two years after he lost his wife of 54 years.



Downey, a retired school teacher, said after two short marriages that failed in her early years, she was not looking for love.

"He was persistent. We wound up eating together and then going into the pool," Downey said.

She said she was impressed by Levy's accomplishments. He worked for the city of San Francisco for many years before retiring.

"It's still exciting. I always love listening to him and looking at him," said Downey.

But three years ago, Levy moved away to join his daughter in Washington state.

"I was really mad and I wouldn't even go say goodbye to him. He left and that was that," Downey said,

Levy said after 18 months away, he changed his mind.

"I kept calling her every night and flying down here to be with her," he said.

He returned to Redwood City and moved in with Downey.

She said she never thought at this stage of her life, she would meet the love of her life.

Levy read from the Valentine's Day card she made for him,

The couple shared their love story to give others hope.

"That older people can fall in love and enjoy life," said Downey.

The couple said they will hold what they describe as a blessing ceremony in a Catholic Church to solidify their relationship this summer.

Then they plan to take their fifth cruise together.

