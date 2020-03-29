Second Laguna Honda Hospital patient tests positive for COVID-19

article

A second patient at Laguna Honda Hospital has tested positive for novel coronavirus, city officials said in an announcement Sunday morning.

The tally of confirmed cases is now seven staff members and two patients and all are in good condition officials said. Five of the staff provide patient care and two do not, officials said.

"Contact investigations are underway, including testing, and the units have been quarantined," the Department of Public Health said, adding that an investigation of possible contacts of the confirmed cases is being conducted.

The hospital has been under a protective quarantine order issued by the city on Wednesday.

Additional resources from the Department of Public Health, University of California at San Francisco and Sutter Health "are being deployed to strengthen the response."

