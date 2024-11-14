Expand / Collapse search

For second time this week, Southwest flight out of Bay Area makes emergency landing

Published  November 14, 2024 12:11pm PST
Southwest Airlines
KTVU FOX 2

    • A Southwest flight out of Oakland made an emergency landing on Wednesday.
    • The airline and FAA said it was due to a possible issue with a wing flap.
    • It was the second emergency this week involving a Southwest flight out of the Bay Area.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Southwest Airlines flight out of Oakland made an emergency landing on Wednesday night due to a possible flap issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident marked the second time this week a flight emergency diverted a Southwest flight from the Bay Area.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Flight 4474 departed Oakland International Airport for Reno-Tahoe International. The flight ended up landing at Sacramento International Airport at around 8:00 p.m. 

"The Crew reported an illuminated flap warning light during the flight’s initial descent," a Southwest spokesperson told KTVU, adding, "The Crew followed safety procedures and landed without incident."

Aircraft flaps are attached to a plane's wings to help control lift and drag during take-off and landing.   

The FAA said it was investigating the incident.

The emergency landing came a day after a Southwest flight out of San Jose Mineta International experienced an engine problem and was rerouted back to San Jose. 

The Burbank-bound flight received an engine maintenance alert after departure, officials said.

The aircraft was taken out of service for a maintenance assessment, and passengers were rebooked. 

No one was hurt in either incident. 

  • Information for this story came from statements from Southwest Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration. 


 