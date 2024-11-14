For second time this week, Southwest flight out of Bay Area makes emergency landing
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Southwest Airlines flight out of Oakland made an emergency landing on Wednesday night due to a possible flap issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The incident marked the second time this week a flight emergency diverted a Southwest flight from the Bay Area.
Shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Flight 4474 departed Oakland International Airport for Reno-Tahoe International. The flight ended up landing at Sacramento International Airport at around 8:00 p.m.
"The Crew reported an illuminated flap warning light during the flight’s initial descent," a Southwest spokesperson told KTVU, adding, "The Crew followed safety procedures and landed without incident."
Aircraft flaps are attached to a plane's wings to help control lift and drag during take-off and landing.
The FAA said it was investigating the incident.
The emergency landing came a day after a Southwest flight out of San Jose Mineta International experienced an engine problem and was rerouted back to San Jose.
The Burbank-bound flight received an engine maintenance alert after departure, officials said.
The aircraft was taken out of service for a maintenance assessment, and passengers were rebooked.
No one was hurt in either incident.