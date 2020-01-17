Second wrong-way driver killed in the Bay Area in as many days

article

A driver going the wrong way on Highway 17 in Campbell, was killed in a crash early Friday morning.

CHP reported that a Honda Accord heading southbound on the northbound lanes, slammed into a Toyota Avalon.

The crash on Highway 17 near Hamilton Avenue, was first reported at 3:23 a.m..

The CHP issued a sigalert, and closed all northbound lanes of the highway, near Interstate 280.

One northbound lane was opened at 4:36 a.m..

The driver of the Avalon had to be extricated from the car, and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities are trying to clear the area before the morning commute begins, but in the meantime, they are advising people to avoid this area, if at all possible.

This was the second deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver in as many days. A person going northbound on the southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Pacifica was killed early Thursday.

Wrong-way driver killed in Highway 17 crash.