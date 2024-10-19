See's Candies in Oakland burglarized, candy stolen

article

A candy shop in Oakland was burglarized by suspects with a sweet tooth.

See's Candies in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood was burglarized Saturday around 6:45 a.m., police said. Officers arrived at the candy shop in the 5800 block of College Avenue and found evidence of a burglary and said items were stolen.

An employee initially told KTVU that the stolen items were pieces of candy. Store representatives did not respond for additional comment.

It's unclear if any money was stolen.

Police said that multiple suspects entered See's Candies through a shattered window before escaping in a car.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating and ask for witnesses to contact the Oakland Police Department Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951. Photos and videos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.

The source The Oakland Police Department and interviews with workers



