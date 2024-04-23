Potential TikTok ban, $95B foreign aid bill heads to Senate for final approval

The $95 billion foreign aid package that was approved in the House over the weekend is expected to be passed next by the Senate.

The House voted individually on the bills that now comprise the one package the Senate will be voting on.

Included in the package is billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies and a fourth bill that contains several other foreign policy proposals, including requiring the China-based owner of the popular video app TikTok to sell its stake within a year or face a ban in the United States.

The Senate could pass the aid package as soon as Tuesday afternoon if senators are able to agree on the timing for a vote. If Republicans who oppose the legislation decide to protest and draw out the process, final votes would likely be Wednesday.

The package has had broad congressional support since President Joe Biden first requested the money last summer.

But congressional leaders had to navigate strong opposition from a growing number of conservatives who question U.S. involvement in foreign wars and argue that Congress should be focused instead on the surge of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

What is in the $95 billion aid package?

Ukraine

About $61 billion will be allocated to support Ukraine.

The package includes an array of ammunition, including air defense munitions and large amounts of artillery rounds that are much in demand by Ukrainian forces, as well as armored vehicles and other weapons. Anonymous U.S. officials said Tuesday some of the weapons will be delivered very quickly to the battlefront — at times within days — but it could take longer for other items to arrive.

The money is earmarked for the purchase of weapons from the U.S. as well as $9 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine in the form of "forgivable loans."

Israel

More than $26 billion in aid will be used to support and provide Israel with humanitarian relief for the citizens of Gaza.

About $4 billion will be dedicated to replenishing Israel’s missile defense systems and an additional $2.4 billion will be used for current U.S. military operations in the regions.

Indo-Pacific

The investments to counter China and ensure a strong deterrence in the region come to about $8 billion.

The overall amount of money and the investments in the two bills is about the same with a quarter of funds used to replenish weapons and ammunition systems that had been provided to Taiwan.

TikTok and other foreign policy priorities

This bill includes a raft of foreign policy proposals, including legislation to allow the U.S. to seize and transfer an estimated $5 billion in Russian assets to a "Ukraine Support Fund."

In an effort to gain more votes, Republicans in the House majority also included legislation that would ban the video app TikTok if its China-based owner, ByteDance, does not sell it.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and Catherine Stoddard contributed.