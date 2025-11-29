4 killed, several wounded in shooting at child's birthday party in Stockton

article

The Brief The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received a report about 6 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue. Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee and sheriff's officials said the shooting occurred at a child's birthday being held at a banquet hall. At least four people were killed and 10 more were injured, with both children and adults among the victims. Sheriff's officials said the shooting "may have been a targeted incident."



Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee said on Facebook that the shooting occurred at a child's birthday party, and initially reported that the party was taking place at an ice cream shop in the area. However, sheriff's officials later clarified that the party and shooting occurred at a banquet hall on Lucile Avenue near Thornton Road.

"Tonight, my heart is heavy in a way that’s hard to put into words. As Vice Mayor of Stockton — and as someone who grew up in this community — I am devastated and angry to learn about the mass shooting at a child’s birthday party," Lee said.

Heather Brent of the SJCSO said at a press conference that 14 people in total were shot at the scene. Of those 14, four were reported to have died of their injuries.

Brent added that the victims included children and adults, and said that a preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting "may have been a targeted incident."

"I am in contact with staff and public safety officials to understand exactly what happened, and I will be pushing for answers. Our community deserves to know the truth, and the families impacted deserve justice and every resource available to support them," Lee said.

SJCSO units are at the scene, and advised the public to avoid the area.

