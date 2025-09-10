Fatal shooting at Oakland pawn shop, police union says

article

The Oakland Police Department is headed to a critical incident in Oakland on Wednesday night. KTVU has learned a shop owner exchanged gunfire with several attempted robbery suspects and that two have been killed.

The Oakland police officer's union tells us multiple people were shot near a pawn shop at 7100 International Boulevard. KTVU learned of the shooting just before 8 p.m.

The Oakland Police Officer's Association said an attempted robbery took place at the Cash For Gold shop on International Blvd. and 71st Avenue at around 7:45 p.m.

The police union said a group of five suspects entered the shop where gunfire with the shop's owner was exchanged. They said two of the suspects were killed. Three others were injured and taken to the hospital. The three injured suspects are said to be in police custody at the hospital.

We were told the shop owner was also shot and is recovering in the hospital. A friend of the shop owner said he is expected to be OK.

Officials with the OPD are headed to the 7200 block of International Blvd. to provide media with more information.

One bystander expressed frustration with the level of the crime in the area.

"My kids are scared when I go to the store, because there’s no telling what’s going to happen," said one woman who did not give her name. "The response ain't coming fast enough, you hear what I’m saying?"