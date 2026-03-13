SF authorities investigating fatal stabbing at SoMa apartment building

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A person was found stabbed to death inside an apartment building in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood on Friday afternoon, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of their death.

San Francisco Fire Department units were called just before 2:10 p.m. to the apartment building located at 988 Howard St. on reports of the stabbing and found the victim dead inside, according to a department statement.

Their name was not released.

The San Francisco Police Department was at the scene investigating, and the SFFD said the death was declared a homicide.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.