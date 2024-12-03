One of San Francisco's most popular and beloved holiday shows, the San Francisco Ballet's Nutcracker, hangs in the balance, as the company and the union representing dancers and stage managers are locked in a contract dispute.

Negotiations have been ongoing for the last five months, and the two parties are in bargaining sessions this week.

The contract with the American Guild of Musical Artists expires this Friday, December 6th, on opening night of the Nutcracker season, which includes more than 30 shows in December.

The union said management's refusal to reach a fair agreement could impact upcoming performances of their most profitable and anticipated productions.

Among their demands - higher pay.

AGMA said more than 80% of artists qualify as low-income and are struggling to survive in San Francisco.

It is fighting for broader health and safety protections. The union also wants to limit the use of unpaid student labor. During performance seasons, it added that stage managers regularly work more than 60 hour weeks and do not receive overtime.

According to AGMA, San Francisco Ballet paid out $1,348,188 in workers’ comp claims for the dancers in 2024, more than double what they paid out in 2019. As injury rates climb, the union is pushing for more sustainable workloads.

In an updated statement on Tuesday, SF Ballet told KTVU: "We are looking forward to reaching a fair and equitable resolution through negotiations. Performances are proceeding as planned, and we will notify ticket holders of any changes."

The ballet said the two parties have come to a consensus on significant requests, "including building upon the already expanded holistic approach to supporting the physical and mental health and well-being for SF Ballet dancers."

It added that its proposed salary increases are competitive and fair within the industry.

Over the last two years, the ballet has also doubled its holistic health and wellness program in size and scope.

SF Ballet added that ticket sales do not cover its $55 million annual budget. Each year, they need to secure $50 million through earned revenue and donations.

Kelly Connolly, who is in town for the holidays, said she had fond memories of watching the Nutcracker with her grandmother as a child.

"It's just sad, because it's such a long-running thing and everybody goes during the holidays. I went with my Nana, and she's still alive and well, 93 years old last week," she said. "So hopefully they get things sorted out, because it's such a beautiful experience."

Lyhn Haller used to bring her son and daughter to the show.

"We still to this day on our mantel have nutcrackers that we've picked up at all of the shows. We'd go during intermission and buy these nutcrackers...they enjoy putting those up and it's a very special memory, so I truly hope they work it out," said Lyhn Haller of San Francisco.

The union said in a statement to KTVU Tuesday: "We met with the Company Monday night, and will continue to meet throughout the week (today and tomorrow), with hopes of reaching a fair agreement before opening night of Nutcracker, and before the contract expires."