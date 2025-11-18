San Francisco DA says 34 arrested since Halloween in Tenderloin narcotics bust

article

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Tuesday announced 34 individuals have been charged with narcotics felonies in the city's Tenderloin district alone, since Oct. 31.

What we know:

Jenkins said some of these individuals were charged as recently as yesterday and that 14 remain in custody while 20 have been released.

One individual failed to appear for his arraignment and now has a bench warrant out for their arrest.

So far, 31 of these individuals have been arraigned. They have all pled not guilty to the charges against them, Jenkins said in a news release.

Alleged sale to an undercover officer

Jenkins said in one case, on Nov. 5, a defendant named as Christian Lopez allegedly sold $15 worth of cocaine base to an undercover police officer at the 600 block of Ellis Street at an early morning hour. The officer followed Lopez, 40, who grabbed a purse from another defendant, Bridgette Maple, 38. The purse allegedly contained the cocaine. Both the suspects were searched. Police said they found $775 worth of cash, 70 grams of fentanyl, 79 grams of heroin, 50 grams of cocaine base, 24 grams of methamphetamine as well as 13 grams of cocaine salt.

Jenkins said at the time of his arrest, Lopez was on felony probation. Lopez remains in custody with no bail.

What's next:

Maple was released but is under an electronic monitoring device and has been ordered to stay away from the area. Their preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21.

Jenkins added that as of Nov. 15, there are 1,172 defendants with pending narcotics cases, "of which 60% have bench warrants issued for failure to appear in court."

As of Nov. 17, Jenkins said 121 individuals are in custody for pending felony drug sale-related charges.