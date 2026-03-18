San Francisco Giants Opening Night: What to know ahead of March 25 game

The Brief The San Francisco Giants start the 2026 season on March 25, when they'll face off against the New York Yankees. The team narrowly missed out on the 2025 World Series but is making a strong showing in the 2026 pre-season. A change in leadership and headline-worthy performances on the field have given fans hope for the team's prospects this season.



Baseball season is fast approaching, and the San Francisco Giants are kicking it off in a big way: a home game against the New York Yankees.

Tickets for the March 25 game are available online starting at $169.

Oracle Park’s gates will open at 3 p.m., and the first pitch is scheduled to be thrown two hours later.

How to get to Oracle Park

Fans hoping to attend the game are encouraged to plan ahead and take public transit, bicycle or walk to Oracle Park. Transit options include the San Francisco Bay Ferry, Caltrain and BART. Those fans commuting from the East Bay can ride the AC Transit Transbay Bus to Salesforce Tower, and catch a connecting bus to Oracle Park. Giants' fans coming from the North Bay can ride the SMART Train from the Sonoma County Airport to Larkspur, and take the Golden Gate Ferry to Oracle Park.

Those attendees planning to ride to the stadium can use the bike racks along the walkway between the 2nd Street and Marina, or use the free bike valet service along the Port Walk, near the O'Doul Gate. Cyclists should bring their own locks, and expect the valet lot to fill up quickly during high-attendance games.

Parking is available, but spaces need to be reserved via SpotHero. Oracle Park allows for informal tailgating in parking Lot A, located along 3rd Street.

How to watch San Francisco Giants Opening Night

Fans who can't be there in person can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is included on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu, Peacock and YouTubeTV, or listen on KNBR at 104.5 FM or 680 AM.

Starting this season, Giants' fans can also watch the game on MLB.tv, and the game will also be broadcast on Netflix , a first for the MLB.

The platform will be streaming multiple MLB events going forward.

Between 2026 and 2028, Netflix will stream each baseball season’s opening night game, as well as the Field of Dreams game, and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. This year, those events will be streamed on Aug. 13 and July 13, respectively.

San Francisco Giants 2026 season outlook

The backstory:

Last season, the Giants record was 81 wins and 81 losses. The team narrowly missed out on going to the playoffs after losing the wild card to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Despite the late-season disappointment, the team is well-positioned to start the 2026 season off strong. As of this writing, they’ve won 16 of their 23 pre-season games.

A change in team leadership, and strong showings on the field — and a little superstition — have also given fans reason to believe 2026 could be the year the Giants win the World Series, their first since 2014.

Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey in September 2025 announced the team had parted ways with then-manager Bob Melvin, who had joined the organization in October 2023.

Melvin was replaced a month later by Tony Vitello, who came to the Giants from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he had led the school’s baseball program since 2018. Under his guidance, the Volunteers, who had not made it to the NCAA Tournament in more than a decade, won a national championship in 2024. His record with the Volunteers was 341 wins and 131 losses.

In addition to the change in leadership, two players have made headlines for their 2025 performance.

Shortstop Willy Adames, 29, became the first Giant since Barry Bonds in 2004 to hit 30 home runs in a season, breaking a 21-season streak. During that time, the Giants were the only Major League Baseball team that had gone without a 30-home run season.

Pitcher Logan Webb led the National League with 224 strikeouts, marking the first time a Giants’ pitcher has done so since Bill Voiselle in 1944. He’s become one of the team’s most decorated pitchers: in addition to his strikeout record, Webb has been an All-Star the past two seasons, led the league in innings three years in a row and in November received the Golden Glove Award for National League pitchers.

Baseball players and fans alike are known for being superstitious, and Giants fans will point to the team’s most recent three World Series wins as evidence that 2026 could be their year. Each of the team’s wins — 2010, 2012, and 2014 — occurred in an even-numbered year.