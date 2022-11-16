SF launches guaranteed income program for transgender community

article

San Francisco has launched a guaranteed income program for Trans people.

The city's Mayor, London Breed, said the new program will provide low-income transgender residents with payments up to $1,200 each month for up to 18 months.

The city says the payments will help the trans community with financial insecurity.

The program will support 55 people. In addition to guaranteed income, participants will be provided with gender-affirming medical and mental health care, case management and specialty care services, and financial coaching.

SEE ALSO: Thieves target photographers at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts

The deadline to apply for the program is Dec. 15, 2022.

"Our Guaranteed Income Programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our City’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all," said Mayor Breed. "We know that our trans communities experience much higher rates of poverty and discrimination, so this program will target support to lift individuals in this community up."

San Francisco has other similar guaranteed income programs.

In 2020, the city launched the Abundant Birth Project, which offers basic income for Black and Pacific Islander mothers and pregnant people during and after pregnancy. Participants receive $1,000 payments each month.